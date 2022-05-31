WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.05

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.05 and traded as low as $33.13. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 25,883 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $14,075,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,955,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $6,453,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,883.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 125,361 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

