X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.15

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and traded as low as $30.04. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 180,763 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

