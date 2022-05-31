Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $5,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Realty Capital raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 190,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

