XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.