Zacks: Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $534.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.92 million to $544.80 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

