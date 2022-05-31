Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will announce $595.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $566.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

COLM opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.