Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.89 Million

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to report $764.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.00 million and the highest is $788.08 million. Crane posted sales of $796.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

CR stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

