Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $250.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.30 million and the lowest is $227.90 million. Gentherm posted sales of $266.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.