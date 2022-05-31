Zacks: Brokerages Expect TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) will report $411.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.70 million. TimkenSteel reported sales of $327.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TimkenSteel.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TMST stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TimkenSteel by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

