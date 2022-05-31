Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

