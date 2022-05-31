Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as low as C$2.83. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 33,210 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.32 million and a P/E ratio of -33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.09.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.0405614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

