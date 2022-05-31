Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.98

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.98 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.85). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.85), with a volume of 9,138 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.98. The company has a market capitalization of £147.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

