19,190 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $312.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

