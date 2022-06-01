1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 36.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 421,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $38.16.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

