21,887 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 24.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 2U by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 242,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,733,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

