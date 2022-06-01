2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after buying an additional 236,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.