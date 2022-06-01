$321.09 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $321.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.52 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $278.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

