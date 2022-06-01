4,517 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34.

