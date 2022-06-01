6,585 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.