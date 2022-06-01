AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of AdvanSix worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 110,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.