Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 725 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 43.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.