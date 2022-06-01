Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.97.

NYSE:BABA opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

