Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Alkermes worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124 over the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

