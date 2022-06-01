Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

