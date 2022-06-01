Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.