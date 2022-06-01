Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

