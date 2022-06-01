Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.