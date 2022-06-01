Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $693.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.10 million and the lowest is $679.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $595.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

