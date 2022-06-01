APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

