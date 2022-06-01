Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 10,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84.

On Friday, April 1st, Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80.

APLS stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

