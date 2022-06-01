AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,540,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director J Kevin Willis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $4,518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 4,542.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 668,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 508,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

