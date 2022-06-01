Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 40,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $1,910,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,185,215 shares in the company, valued at $390,925,868.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,576 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $852,452.64.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1,103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

