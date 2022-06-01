Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Buys 100,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $481,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,999.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,383 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $82,143.49.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $32,538.50.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $34.20.
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
