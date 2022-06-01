Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Buys 100,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $481,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,999.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,383 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $82,143.49.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

