Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

