Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AUST stock opened at 1.72 on Tuesday. Austin Gold has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

