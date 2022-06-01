Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AUST stock opened at 1.72 on Tuesday. Austin Gold has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 29.00.
About Austin Gold (Get Rating)
