B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of B. Riley Financial worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $941,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,370,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,663,021.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 689,289 shares of company stock valued at $19,455,032. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

