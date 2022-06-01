B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 17,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,262,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,619,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 689,289 shares of company stock worth $19,455,032. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.