Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCH. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

BCH opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.