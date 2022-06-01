Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.