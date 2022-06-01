Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Preferred Bank worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

