Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,843 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

