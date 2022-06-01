Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.29% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MEOA stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

