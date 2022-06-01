Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.33% of Barrett Business Services worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $547.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

