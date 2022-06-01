Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLCO. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.