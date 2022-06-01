Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

