Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

