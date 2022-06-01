Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $690.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

