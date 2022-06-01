Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.10 ($47.84).

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,660 ($46.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.41) to GBX 3,390 ($42.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.28) to GBX 3,289 ($41.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($38.46) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($32.20) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($643,977.73).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,335 ($29.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,438.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,156 ($27.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,712 ($46.96). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

