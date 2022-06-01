Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

