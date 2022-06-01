Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 100,000 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00.

Berry stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 139.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 163,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

